Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 14/12

14 December 2023, 19:27

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

By Amelia Frei

Marr

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sir Alok Sharma - President of COP26 and Conservative MP.
  • Evgenia Kara-Murza - Wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza.
  • Dr Caitlin Dean - Chairperson of Pregnancy Sickness support
  • Dawn French - Actor, Comedian and best-selling Author.
  • James Heale - Political Correspondent at The Spectator.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alex Batty went missing six years ago

'I love you, I want to come home': Missing British boy's first words to grandma as he re-emerges after six years
A friend has revealed she received two phone calls from Gaynor Lord before her disappearance.

Friend of Gaynor Lord says she received ‘pocket dial’ from missing mum just minutes after she was last seen on CCTV
Dawn French has defended a comedian's 'right to offend'.

‘I would fight tooth and nail for people to be offensive’ Dawn French says amid Ricky Gervais ‘ableism’ backlash
A body has been found following the fire in South Wales

Body found in hunt for missing person following explosion at industrial estate in South Wales
Gaynor Lord was seen entering Norwich Cathedral

Gaynor Lord's husband 'in bits' as family perplexed at why missing mother visited Norwich Cathedral
The man is facing life-changing injuries.

Horror as circus acrobat faces 'life-changing injuries' after falling 30ft in ‘Wheel of Death’ stunt
Nurse Hudson (left) and healthcare worker Wilmot (right) were jailed.

Nurse and healthcare worker jailed for ten years for drugging patients for 'own amusement’ and 'easy shift'
Police have released new CCTV of Gaynor Lord

Haunting last picture of missing mum Gaynor Lord released as police say they still don't know why she left work early
Peter Faulding says he is willing to help the Gaynor Lord search

Search diver Peter Faulding offers to help find Gaynor Lord despite Nicola Bulley controversies
Police teams hunting for Gaynor Lord (l) scour the scene near to where she disappeared

Hunt for Gaynor Lord: Specialist police sonar teams pictured scouring river near where missing mum vanished

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

11 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile