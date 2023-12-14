Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 14/12
14 December 2023, 19:27
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Marr
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Sir Alok Sharma - President of COP26 and Conservative MP.
- Evgenia Kara-Murza - Wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza.
- Dr Caitlin Dean - Chairperson of Pregnancy Sickness support
- Dawn French - Actor, Comedian and best-selling Author.
- James Heale - Political Correspondent at The Spectator.
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.