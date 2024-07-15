Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/07 | Watch again
15 July 2024, 19:17
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Stephen Marche - Author of 'The Next Civil War'
- Frank Luntz -American Pollster who has advised Boris Johnson and George W. Bush
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Luke Tryl - Director of More in Common
- Sam Bowman - Editor of Works in Progress
- Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Stephen Gethins - SNP MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
- Robin Moira White - Discrimination and Employment Barrister at Old Square Chambers
- Joe Walsh - Former Republican Congressman for Illinois (2011-13), who ran against President Trump for the Republican Nomination in 2020
