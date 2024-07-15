Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/07 | Watch again

15 July 2024, 19:17

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/07 | Watch again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Stephen Marche - Author of 'The Next Civil War'
  • Frank Luntz -American Pollster who has advised Boris Johnson and George W. Bush
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Luke Tryl - Director of More in Common
  • Sam Bowman - Editor of Works in Progress
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Stephen Gethins - SNP MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
  • Robin Moira White - Discrimination and Employment Barrister at Old Square Chambers
  • Joe Walsh - Former Republican Congressman for Illinois (2011-13), who ran against President Trump for the Republican Nomination in 2020

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

