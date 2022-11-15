Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/11 | Watch again

15 November 2022, 19:39

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Kit Malthouse - Former Education Secretary and Conservative MP for North West Hampshire
  • Caroline Barlow - Headteacher of Heathfield Community CollegeKevin Rudd - Former Prime Minister of Australia
  • Mick Mulvaney - Former Chief of Staff to US President Donald Trump
  • Sam Walker - British Broadcasters and host of award-winning Podcast ‘Sam Walker’s Desert Diaries’, who is based in Arizona
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Owen Matthews - Veteran Moscow Correspondent and author of 'Overreach: The Inside Story of Putin's War in Ukraine'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

The missiles struck Poland

Senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people
Awaab Ishak died of a severe respiratory condition that was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home

1.2m people in England live in unsafe social homes, LBC reveals, as coroner says toddler's death must be wake-up call
Hundreds of homes across Britain have been left in darkness, with trains cancelled and roads flooded.

Storm battered Britain: blackouts sweep the country as deluge sees roads submerged and trains cancelled
Message from 38 Degrees over the jungle for Matt Hancock

Campaigners flew a plane over the I'm A Celebrity jungle with the message 'Covid bereaved say get out of here'
A Jet2 flight takes off

Drunken British pensioner 'to face trial in France' after 'groping air stewardess on flight' - forcing emergency landing
Rugby star Levi Davis has been missing since October 29

Missing rugby star Levi Davis spotted looking 'lost and confused' in Barcelona according to new eye-witness
A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Parliament says sorry for throwing out women wearing suffragette colours

Elliot Bovill was cleared on Tuesday

Man accused of slamming a traffic cone on Iain Duncan Smith's head cleared with no case to answer
Andrew Marr: Sunak is 'looking over his shoulder' and avoiding making promises over Autumn Statement
Nick Ferrari and David Buik

'The unemployment rate has risen - expect it to rise even more,' says Aquis Exchange's David Buik

