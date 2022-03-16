Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

16 March 2022, 19:31 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 19:42

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jeremy Hunt - Former Foreign Secretary, who was involved in negotiation attempts to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Terry Waite, Former hostage in Beirut

Lord David Owen, Former Foreign Secretary who served as EU peace negotiator in the former Yugoslavia

Sherry Izadi - wife of Anoosheh Ashoori

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Katie Price is set to appear in court after being charged with harassment

Katie Price faces 5 years in jail after 'harassing' ex-Kieran Hayler’s fiancée
Terry Waite gave advise to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on how to transition from captivity to normal life

Former hostage Terry Waite reveals he advised Nazanin to take her return home slowly
Hunt admitted getting Nazanin out of Iran took too long

'We took too long' to free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt admits as she flies home from Iranian jail
Andrew Marr said there are rays of sunlight in the gloomy news

Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine
Russian bombs have hit a theatre where 1,200 civilians were taking shelter

Russian strike destroys theatre where 1,200 civilians were sheltering in besieged Mariupol
Putin accused the West of trying to 'cancel' Russia with economic sanctions, as Russian forces press on with attacks in Ukraine

Biden calls Putin a 'war criminal' after he accused West of trying to 'cancel' Russia
West Ham star Kurt Zouma (left) has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA, along with his brother and Dagenham footballer Yoan Zouma (right) who filmed the incident.

Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan charged with animal cruelty after shocking cat kicking video
A warning has been issued for the Fukushima region - pictured left on March 11

Tsunami warning after 7.3 earthquake rocks Japan

LBC Views: Bermuda's same sex marriage ban is a return to "dark days"

LBC Views: Bermuda same sex marriage ruling is an absolute embarrassment
Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch again

