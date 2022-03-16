Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jeremy Hunt - Former Foreign Secretary, who was involved in negotiation attempts to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Terry Waite, Former hostage in Beirut

Lord David Owen, Former Foreign Secretary who served as EU peace negotiator in the former Yugoslavia

Sherry Izadi - wife of Anoosheh Ashoori

