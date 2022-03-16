Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again
16 March 2022, 19:31 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 19:42
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Jeremy Hunt - Former Foreign Secretary, who was involved in negotiation attempts to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Terry Waite, Former hostage in Beirut
Lord David Owen, Former Foreign Secretary who served as EU peace negotiator in the former Yugoslavia
Sherry Izadi - wife of Anoosheh Ashoori
