Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/04 | Watch again

16 April 2024, 20:27 | Updated: 16 April 2024, 20:30

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/04 | Watch Again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sir Jake Berry - Conservative MP for Rossendale
  • Henry Dimbleby - Former Government Food and Drink Tsar
  • Jonathan Ashworth - Shadow Paymaster General
  • Gideon Levy - Israeli Journalist
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Alan Johnson - Former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • Sharon Gaffka - Former Love Island star

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

