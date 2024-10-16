Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/10 | Watch Again

16 October 2024, 19:48

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/10 | Watch again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Dame Esther Rantzen - Journalist & Broadcaster who announced last year that she had signed up to Dignitas and penned an open letter asking the public to supported the assisted dying bill
  • Tonia Antoniazzi - Labour MP for Gower
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Jonathan Ashworth - Chair of Labour Together and Former Labour Minister who assisted in constructing the Labour election manifesto
  • Sebastien Lai - Pro-democracy campaigner and son of jailed British journalist Jimmy Lai
  • Anshel Pfeffer - Israel correspondent for The Economist
  • Laurie Laybourn - Associate fellow at the IPPR and lead author of the report
  • Raphael HonIGstein - German Football Expert and Author

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

