Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/11 | Watch Again

16 November 2023, 21:53

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 16.11.23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Alan Johnson - Former Labour Home Secretary (2009-10), Health Secretary (2007-09), and Education Secretary (2006-07)
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Mel Stride - Work and Pensions Secretary and Conservative MP for Central Devon
  • Professor Richard Ekins - Head of Policy Exchange's Judicial Power Project & Professor of Law and Constitutional Government at the University of Oxford
  • Arseniy Yatsenyuk - Former Prime Minister of Ukraine
  • Pippa Crerar - Political Editor of The Guardian
  • Ryan Sabey - Deputy Political Editor at The Sun

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

