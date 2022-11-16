Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/11 | Watch Again

16 November 2022, 21:32

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Maryam Namazie - Iranian born writer and campaigner who fled Iran with her family in 1980
  • Lieutenant General Sir Simon Mayall - Former Deputy Chief of Defence Staff (2009-2011) and former Senior Middle East Advisor at the Ministry of Defence (2011-2015).
  • Brian Cox - Legendary actor who appears as Logan Roy in 'Succession'
  • Anas Sarwar - Leader of the Scottish Labour Party and MSP for Glasgow
  • David Baddiel - Comedian and Creator of new documentary 'Jews Don't Count'
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Correspondent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smith was jailed for 12 years

'Depraved' child sex offender lured kids by posing as teenager online and put up missing girls in hotel room
Stirling Uni's SU has voted to remove meat from the menu

Fury as university takes meat off the menu in favour of first 100% vegan student union

Supermarket giants Asda and Lidl limit egg sales amid supply disruption

Supermarket giants Asda and Lidl limit egg sales amid supply disruption

Swastika graffitied on war memorial

Swastika graffitied on a World War One memorial on Remembrance Sunday

Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak will set out their new financial plans on Thursday

Benefits rising with inflation and council tax hikes: Hunt mulls options for fixing nation's finances
Members of the Qatari armed forces take part in a military parade.

UK government accused of 'complicity' in Qatar human rights abuses through £3.4bn arms sales
Ivan Toney playing for Brentford against Manchester City

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 counts of breaching betting rules
Elon Musk wants Twitter staff to be 'hardcore'

'Go hardcore or quit': Elon Musk's ultimatum to Twitter staff - who have just two days to decide whether to stay
Andrew Marr asks how Britain can help the protesters in Iran

Andrew Marr: What more can Britain do to help the brave protesters in Iran while they face death penalty?
Swarbrick 16/11/22

'The economy would be in better shape had Brexit not happened': Ex-Bank of England Michael Saunders

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

10 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

10 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile