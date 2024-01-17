Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 17/01

17 January 2024, 19:44

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Sir Robert Buckland KC - Former Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor and Conservative MP for South Swindon
  • Sir Jeremy Greenstock - Former UK Permanent Representative to the UN for five years (1998-2003), and UK Special Representative for Iraq
  • Jill Rutter - Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government
  • Jeremy Corbyn - Former Leader of the Labour Party, Independent MP for Islington North who was elected in the same year as Tony Lloyd in 1983
  • Graeme Littlejohn - Director of Strategy at the Scottish Whisky Association
  • Natasha Livingstone - Royal Correspondent at The Mail
  • Professor John Curtice - University of Strathclyde politics professor and polling expert

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

