Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 17/01
17 January 2024, 19:44
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Sir Robert Buckland KC - Former Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor and Conservative MP for South Swindon
- Sir Jeremy Greenstock - Former UK Permanent Representative to the UN for five years (1998-2003), and UK Special Representative for Iraq
- Jill Rutter - Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government
- Jeremy Corbyn - Former Leader of the Labour Party, Independent MP for Islington North who was elected in the same year as Tony Lloyd in 1983
- Graeme Littlejohn - Director of Strategy at the Scottish Whisky Association
- Natasha Livingstone - Royal Correspondent at The Mail
- Professor John Curtice - University of Strathclyde politics professor and polling expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm.