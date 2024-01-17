Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 17/01

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Sir Robert Buckland KC - Former Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor and Conservative MP for South Swindon

Sir Jeremy Greenstock - Former UK Permanent Representative to the UN for five years (1998-2003), and UK Special Representative for Iraq

Jill Rutter - Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government

Jeremy Corbyn - Former Leader of the Labour Party, Independent MP for Islington North who was elected in the same year as Tony Lloyd in 1983

Graeme Littlejohn - Director of Strategy at the Scottish Whisky Association

Natasha Livingstone - Royal Correspondent at The Mail

Professor John Curtice - University of Strathclyde politics professor and polling expert

