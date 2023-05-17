Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch Again

17 May 2023, 19:33

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • lan Hollis - Chief Executive at AMTE Power who gave evidence to the Business and Trade Committee last week on batteries for electric vehicle manufacturing
  • James Heappey - Minister of State for the Armed Forces
  • Maksym Dotsenko - Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross
  • Jennie Bond - Royal Commentator and author of Reporting RoyaltyTECHS: ZOOM VIDEO
  • Clare Miller - CEO Clarion the UK's Biggest Social Housing Provider
  • Meg Hillier - Chair of the Public Accounts Committee and Labour (Co-op) MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch
  • Guy Shrubsole - Researcher and author of 'The Lost Rainforests of Britain'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

