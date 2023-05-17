Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch Again
17 May 2023, 19:33
Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch Again
You can watch Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- lan Hollis - Chief Executive at AMTE Power who gave evidence to the Business and Trade Committee last week on batteries for electric vehicle manufacturing
- James Heappey - Minister of State for the Armed Forces
- Maksym Dotsenko - Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross
- Jennie Bond - Royal Commentator and author of Reporting RoyaltyTECHS: ZOOM VIDEO
- Clare Miller - CEO Clarion the UK's Biggest Social Housing Provider
- Meg Hillier - Chair of the Public Accounts Committee and Labour (Co-op) MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch
- Guy Shrubsole - Researcher and author of 'The Lost Rainforests of Britain'
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.