Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/07 | Watch again

17 July 2024, 20:24

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 17.07.24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Darren Jones - Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP for Bristol North-West
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Kim Johnson MP - Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside
  • Rachel De Souza - Children's Commissioner for England
  • Helen Morgan - Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire
  • Julian Holland - Author and railway commentator, who has written 'The Times History of Britain's Railways'
  • Colin Mackie - Founder of Spike Aware UK, whose son died aged 18 after being spiked
  • Ruth Fox - Director of The Hansard Society
  • Owen Ensor - CEO OF Meatly, which has become the first ever European company authorised to sell cultivated meat

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

