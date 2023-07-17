Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/07 | Watch Again

17 July 2023, 20:54

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr | 17/07/23

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Karan Bilimoria - Chancellor of the University of Birmingham, Founder of Cobra Beer and Vice President of Justine Greening - Former Education Secretary and Founder of the Social Mobility Pledge
  • Gaia Vince - Author of Nomad Century - How Climate Migration Will Reshape our World
  • Henry Riley - LBC Reporter
  • Mayor Jamie Driscoll - Independent North of Tyne Mayor
  • Arthur Snell - Former Diplomat and host of the doomsday watch podcast
  • Emma Corr - Senior Reporter for LBC
  • Dr Emer MacSweeney - CEO and Medical Director at Re: Cognition Health, who led the trials of Donanemab in the UK.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The bizarre TikTok clip purports to show a woman "frozen in time"

Glitch in the Matrix?: Bizarre TikTok video goes viral as woman appears frozen in time before nonchalantly resuming walk
Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers
Redrow is planning to close two of it's sites in the South of England (file images)

Over 100 jobs at risk as one of the UK's largest housebuilding companies plans to close two sites and cut office staff
A musician has been left enraged after what appears to be a RyanAir baggage handler tossing his expensive instruments on a conveyor - after paying through the nose to have them on his flight.

Enraged passenger slams RyanAir after fragile musical instrument seemingly tossed onto conveyor by baggage handler
The Glades shopping centre in Bromley has banned children after a spate of violence caused four police officers to be injured.

London shopping centre bans unaccompanied children after mass brawl which injured police officers
Temperatures continue to soar worldwide, as Europe awaits heatwave Charon's impact.

Holidaymakers evacuated from scorching resorts in Europe as 'hottest day' approaches - and it could last until August
The drug could prove to bring new hope to Alzheimer's sufferers (file image)

Hope for Alzheimer’s patients as new drug donanemab slows cognitive decline 'by a third'

The Bibby Stockholm barge left for Portland Port, Dorset on Monday

Giant barge that will house 500 asylum seekers finally on way to Dorset a month late after refit
Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/07 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile