Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/10 | Watch Again

17 October 2024, 19:20

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 17.10.24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Stephen Morgan - Minister for Early Education and Labour MP for Portsmouth South
  • Sam Kiley - International Journalist of more than 20 years and Former Foreign Affairs Editor at Sky News
  • Lord David Blunkett - Former Home Secretary, now a Labour peer
  • Grant Shapps - Former Defence Secretary
  • Ailbhe Rea - Associate Editor at Bloomberg UK
  • Sam Blewett - London Playbook Author for Politico

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar may have been killed in Gaza, Israeli forces say

'Good day for the world’: Biden says killing of October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar is ‘opportunity’ for peace in Gaza
Sara Sharif was found dead in August last year.

Sara Sharif, 10, was strangled before death and showed signs of starvation, court hears

Bailiff loses discrimination claim after boss bans her bringing emotional support dog to work

Bailiff loses discrimination claim after boss bans her bringing emotional support dog to work
Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex.

Shoreham air disaster pilot has flying bid rejected after crash kills 11

Kemi Badenoch would offer JK Rowling a peerage

JK Rowling should be given a peerage, says Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch

London, UK. 4 November 2023. A spectacular fireworks display in Wimbledon, south west London on Bonfire Night. Credit amer ghazzal/Alamy Live News

Push to ban fireworks louder than a lawnmower because they cause sleepless nights and scare pets
Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night

'Everything suggests Liam Payne was alone at time of death', police say, but '3rd party maybe involved beforehand'
Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named as Archie York

Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named locally as 'lovely lad' Archie York
Andrew Marr: 'Starmer's cabinet is sliding into an incredibly dangerous place'

Andrew Marr: 'Starmer's cabinet is sliding into an incredibly dangerous place'

North Korea sends 3,000 troops to aid Russia as Kim Jong Un ‘fully enters’ Ukraine war

North Korea sends 3,000 troops to aid Russia as Kim Jong Un ‘fully enters’ Ukraine war

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

5 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

5 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile