Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/10 | Watch Again

17 October 2024, 19:20
Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 17.10.24
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Stephen Morgan - Minister for Early Education and Labour MP for Portsmouth South
- Sam Kiley - International Journalist of more than 20 years and Former Foreign Affairs Editor at Sky News
- Lord David Blunkett - Former Home Secretary, now a Labour peer
- Grant Shapps - Former Defence Secretary
- Ailbhe Rea - Associate Editor at Bloomberg UK
- Sam Blewett - London Playbook Author for Politico
