Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/11 | Watch Again

17 November 2022, 19:38

By Abbie Reynolds

Reaction to the Autumn Statement - You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Paul Johnson, Director of the Institute for Fiscal StudiesWes Streeting, Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North
  • Claer Barret, Consumer Editor at the Financial Times
  • Anna Blackburn, Managing Director of Beaverbrooks, a jewellery retailer with 70 UK stores
  • Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz
  • Katy Balls, Deputy Political Editor at The Spectator
  • Torsten Bell, CEO of the Resolution Foundation
  • Ben Kentish, LBC’s Westminster Editor

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cory Patterson threatened to crash a stolen plane into a Walmart

Airport worker who stole plane and threatened to crash it into supermarket dies in prison

Sangita Myska and Sarah Pennells

24-year-old 'struggling to make ends meet' on £34,000 salary amid cost of living crisis

Stock photo of easyJet plane

Middle-aged passenger dies onboard EasyJet flight after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts
Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER Landing At London Heathrow Airport

'Major disruption' expected at Heathrow Airport as workers go on strike

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries is set to air within weeks, an insider has claimed.

Harry and Meghan Netflix TV documentary set to 'air within weeks' despite them 'wanting it delayed'
The officer took advantage of a beer promotion

Police officer banned from job for life after using fake emails to order dozens of free Heinekens while watching England
Britain faces being battered by floods and strong winds

Weather warnings as Britain to be battered by strong wind, floods and first snow of autumn

Getty / LBC

Kate Middleton consoles crying Ukrainian mother as she meets families who fled Putin's brutal invasion
CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch Again

Tom Swarbrick

'What is Conservative about hammering the working poor?' Tom Swarbrick asks Tory MP

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

10 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

10 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile