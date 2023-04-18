Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/04 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr 18/04 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Henry Dimbleby - Co-founder of Leon restaurants, who recently quit as the independent advisor to the government on food strategy

Minette Batters - President of the National Farmers Union

Professor Sir Michael Marmot - Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and former member of the World Health Organisation

Stephen Gethins - Former SNP MP for East Fife (2015-19), former SNP Europe Spokesperson and Professor of International Relations at St Andrews

Father Martin Magill - Priest who delivered a sermon during Lyra McKee's funeral that is credited with galvanising Northern Ireland politicians and the British and Irish governments into re-starting the Stormont talks

Alison Millar - Director of the Channel 4 Documentary 'Lyra' which was shown at an event with Hillary Clinton in Belfast on Saturday

David Aaronovitch - Former columnist at The Times and now writing at Notes from the Underground on Substack

Dr Aaron Scott - Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at the University of Birmingham

