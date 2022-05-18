Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/05 | Watch again

18 May 2022, 21:53

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

The LBC presenter was joined by:

Suella Braverman - Attorney General and Conservative MP for Fareham

Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Former Leader of the Conservative Party (2001-03), former Cabinet Minister (2010-16) and MP for Chingford and Woodford Green.

Mark Oaten - Former Liberal Democrat MP who became embroiled in a scandal and stepped down. He wrote the book: 'Screwing Up: How One MP Survived Politics, Scandal and Turning Forty'

Lord Ken Clarke - Former Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer (1993-97)

Priscilla Coleman - Court illustrator who has been sitting in on the 'Wagatha Christie' trial

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Andrew Marr was treated to his own court sketch

'No one has cried as much as Vardy': Court sketcher reflects on Wagatha case
Ken Clarke and his wife Gillian (pictured).

Tory grandee Ken Clarke opens up about wife's death

Former Conservative party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has criticised Rishi Sunak's claims about an "old IT system".

'I don't believe it': Ex-Tory leader blasts Sunak's claim IT is why benefits can't go up
Mark Oaten spoke to LBC's Andrew Marr

Westminster sleaze: Drugs so common that MPs 'have been known to snort cocaine from desks'
Andrew Marr said Westminster is embroiled in "scandal after scandal"

Marr: 'It's scandal after scandal in Westminster - where else in Britain has problems like this?'
Kremlin chaos: Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws regime in disarray

Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws Kremlin into chaos
The couple are now richer than England striker Harry Kane

Couple who got richer than Harry Kane after record £184m Euromillions win to go public
Daniel Briceno Garcia has been found guilty of a double murder

Tenant stabbed landlords to death over Covid fears in 'brutal and frenzied' attack
Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief
Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

