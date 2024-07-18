Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

18 July 2024, 19:48

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

Andrew Marr was joined by:

- Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
- Baroness Cathy Ashton - Former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and First Vice President of the European Commission in the Barroso Commission from 2009 to 2014.
- Peter Foster - Public Policy Editor at the FT
- John Micklethwait - Editor in chief of Bloomberg News and Author of 'The Right Nation: Conservative Power in America'
- Brett Bruen - Former US diplomat for the White House under the Obama administration
- Professor John Edmunds - Epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
- Abubakr Nanabawa - Spokesperson and coordinator of The Muslim Vote, a campaign seeking to empower local Muslim Communities
- Will Lloyd - Reporter, The Times
- Ailbhe Rea - Associate Editor at Bloomberg UK

