Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

- Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent

- Baroness Cathy Ashton - Former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and First Vice President of the European Commission in the Barroso Commission from 2009 to 2014.

- Peter Foster - Public Policy Editor at the FT

- John Micklethwait - Editor in chief of Bloomberg News and Author of 'The Right Nation: Conservative Power in America'

- Brett Bruen - Former US diplomat for the White House under the Obama administration

- Professor John Edmunds - Epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

- Abubakr Nanabawa - Spokesperson and coordinator of The Muslim Vote, a campaign seeking to empower local Muslim Communities

- Will Lloyd - Reporter, The Times

- Ailbhe Rea - Associate Editor at Bloomberg UK

