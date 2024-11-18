Tonight With Andrew Marr 18/11 | Watch again

18 November 2024, 20:05

By Tia Tokatly

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Fred Fleitz - Chief of Staff in the National Security Council in Donald Trump's first administration
  • Lord Kim Darroch - Former British Ambassador to the United States and former National Security Advisor
  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor
  • Charlie Parton -Former First Counsellor of the EU Delegation to Beijing (2011-2016), Adviser to the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee
  • Claer Barratt - Consumer Editor at the Financial Times
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Olly Harrison - Cereal Farmer from Liverpool
  • Andrew Gilligan - Former Special Advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Transport (2019-2022)
  • Chris Packham - Wildlife TV presenter, conservationist and author

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

