Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/12 | Watch Again

18 December 2024, 19:56

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • John Healey - Secretary of State for Defence
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • Henry Riley - LBC's Reporter
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Laila Soueif - Mother of Alaa Abdel Fattah who is on the 80th day of her hunger strike
  • Sir Howard Davies - Former Chairman of NatWest Group and former Director of the London School of Economics
  • Bethany Dawson - Diary Writer for Politico
  • Duncan Robinson - Bagehot columnist and political editor at The Economist

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.



