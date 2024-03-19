Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/03 | Watch Again
19 March 2024, 19:43
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Mariana Mazzucato - Professor and Director at the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose and Author of 'The Big Con'.
- Nick Thomas-Symonds - Shadow Minister without Portfolio and Labour MP for Torfaen.
- Stuart Andrew - Minister for Sport, Gambling and Civil Society and Conservative MP for Pudsey.
- Sarah Turner - Chair of Reading FC Supporters' Trust.
- Tina Brown - Former Vanity Fair Editor and Sunday Times bestselling author of the Palace Papers.
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
- Neama Rahmani - Former Federal Prosecutor and Founder of West Coast Lawyers.
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter.
