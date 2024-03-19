Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/03 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Mariana Mazzucato - Professor and Director at the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose and Author of 'The Big Con'.

Nick Thomas-Symonds - Shadow Minister without Portfolio and Labour MP for Torfaen.

Stuart Andrew - Minister for Sport, Gambling and Civil Society and Conservative MP for Pudsey.

Sarah Turner - Chair of Reading FC Supporters' Trust.

Tina Brown - Former Vanity Fair Editor and Sunday Times bestselling author of the Palace Papers.

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.

Neama Rahmani - Former Federal Prosecutor and Founder of West Coast Lawyers.

Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/