19 March 2024, 19:43

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/03 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Mariana Mazzucato - Professor and Director at the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose and Author of 'The Big Con'.
  • Nick Thomas-Symonds - Shadow Minister without Portfolio and Labour MP for Torfaen.
  • Stuart Andrew - Minister for Sport, Gambling and Civil Society and Conservative MP for Pudsey.
  • Sarah Turner - Chair of Reading FC Supporters' Trust.
  • Tina Brown - Former Vanity Fair Editor and Sunday Times bestselling author of the Palace Papers.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Neama Rahmani - Former Federal Prosecutor and Founder of West Coast Lawyers.
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

