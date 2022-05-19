Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again
19 May 2022, 21:01
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew was joined by:
- Lord Blunkett: Former Home Secretary
- Peter Tatchell: LGBTQ+ campaigner
- Ahdaf Soueif: Aunt of Abd el-Fattah, who is imprisoned in Egypt
- Sir Craig Oliver: Former Downing Street Director of Communications
