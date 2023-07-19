Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch Again
19 July 2023, 19:24
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lord Nick Macpherson - Former Permanent Secretary to the Treasury
- Angela Eagle - Labour MP for Wallasey
- Shawn Charlwood - Chair of the British Dental Association’s General Dental Practice Committee.
- Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Business Secretary
- Nus Ghani - Minister of State for Industry
- Kevin Schofield - Political Editor of HuffPost UK
- Katy Balls - Deputy Political Editor at The Spectator
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.