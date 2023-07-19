Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch Again

19 July 2023, 19:24

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Nick Macpherson - Former Permanent Secretary to the Treasury
  • Angela Eagle - Labour MP for Wallasey
  • Shawn Charlwood - Chair of the British Dental Association’s General Dental Practice Committee.
  • Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Business Secretary
  • Nus Ghani - Minister of State for Industry
  • Kevin Schofield - Political Editor of HuffPost UK
  • Katy Balls - Deputy Political Editor at The Spectator

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brigitte Bardot has suffered breathing difficulties

Brigitte Bardot suffers breathing difficulties amid scorching heat as emergency services rush to French film icon's home
Commissioner Mark Rowley is approaching his one year anniversary in the role

Met’s battle for public trust will be won by action on the streets not words in a report, writes Rory Geoghegan
Chris Pospisil

'I saw my foot in his mouth': Student's harrowing account of shark attack before rescue by friend
Lord Macpherson says there are still 'grounds for cautious optimism'.

'Grounds for cautious optimism': Surprise inflation fall is 'barely significant statistically', says ex-head of Treasury
Four of the charges against Kevin Spacey have been dropped

Four indecent assault charges against Kevin Spacey dropped

Just Stop Oil activist Daniel says he feels no ill will for his attacker

'I feel no ill will against him': Just Stop Oil activist beaten up at protest says he hopes police don't investigate
Caitlin's condition will lead to onset childhood dementia, seizures, loss of motor and language skills.

Girl, 9, with ‘childhood dementia’ races to tick off bucket list as she’s diagnosed with rare neurological condition
The inflation rate has fallen more than expected

Rishi Sunak says drop in inflation rate shows government's 'plan is working'

blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for COVID rule breaches

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile