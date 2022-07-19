Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

19 July 2022, 19:13 | Updated: 19 July 2022, 19:31

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew was joined by:

  • David Davis: Conservative MP and former Brexit Secretary
  • Ben Bradley: Conservative MP
  • John Sweeney: Investigative Journalist
  • John Caudwell: Founder of Phones4U and Tory donor

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

