Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/09 | Watch Again

20 September 2023, 13:42

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr | 19/09/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Robert Wilson - Professor of Science and Society, Emeritus Professor of Fertility Studies and broadcaster
  • Dr Dean Eggitt - GP and Chief Executive Officer of Doncaster Local Medical Community
  • Lord Daniel Finkelstein - Conservative Peer and Columnist for The Times
  • Quentin Willson - Motoring Journalist and Founder of Fair Change
  • Clea Caulcutt - Senior France Correspondent for Politico Europe
  • Michael Crick - Political Journalist and author
  • Jim Rauh - Founder of Families Against Fentanyl
  • Arthur Uther Pendragon - Eco-campaigner, pagan priest and senior druid at Stonehenge, self-declared reincarnation of King Arthur

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump Jr suggested his father had died in a hacked tweet

Donald Trump Jr hacked with wild posts including claims his dad has died and North Korea about to get 'smoked'
King Charles and Camilla welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Emmanuel Macron finally welcomes King Charles and Queen Camilla to France months after riots delayed state visit
Footage appears to show a security guard monitoring the mobile Ulez camera

'TfL hire private security' to monitor mobile Ulez cameras after weeks of damage by vandals
A huge fire has broken out in an east London tower block

Huge fire tears through east London high-rise flat as 80 firefighters rush to the scene

Katy Perry shared her first social media post since the allegations emerged.

Katy Perry shares first social media post since sexual assault allegations made against ex-husband Russell Brand
Two strike days have been announced for October

More misery for commuters as Tube staff to strike again on two dates in October

Jon Venables is to be granted a parole hearing. He tortured and killed James Bulger in 1993

James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables granted private parole hearing and could be freed by Christmas
Rishi Sunak is taking flak as the Government is planning to water down net zero pledges

'Businesses need certainty': Ex PM Boris Johnson weighs in on ‘watering down’ of Net Zero plans
CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/09 | Watch Again

The Guru Grift follows a clear formula: First, the man (for it is usually a man) says something both true and obvious.

From admiration to disillusionment: My changing views on Russell Brand, writes Natasha Devon

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

20 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile