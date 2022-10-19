Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/10 | Watch again

19 October 2022, 19:27

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Danny Shaw - Policing and Crime Commentator Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for Wrekin in Shropshire
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Lord (David) Willetts - Conservative Peer and Former University Minister
  • Steve Baker - Conservative MP for Wycombe
  • Louise Haigh - Shadow Transport Secretary & Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley
  • Professor Tim Bale - Professor of Politics at Queen Mary, University of London & Author of 'The Conservative Party After Brexit: Turmoil and Transformation' which is released in the Spring
  • Emily Sheffield - Columnist for the Evening Standard, and the newspaper's former editor (2020-21) - who is a regular contributor on LBC

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dave Ward of the CWU

'A mood of rebellion' brewing: Royal Mail, BT and Openreach staff to go on strike tomorrow in one of the year's biggest walkouts
In a nightmare day for the PM the Home Secretary quit, followed by the chief whip amid chaos over a vote on fracking

Bullying row surrounds ‘farce’ fracking vote as Chief Whip walks out… hours after Home Secretary quit
Liz Truss departs Downing Street for PMQs in London

'Liz Truss is on a narrow path which is getting narrower all the time' says Tory peer

Andrew Marr said the Tories could be on the brink of civil war

Andrew Marr: 'Lets try civil war', chaotic Tories decide, after Shapps replaces Braverman as Home Secretary
The children's home has been criticised by Ofsted

Children's home where 'manager bought tattoo gun for a child', while another kid 'threatened staff with makeshift flamethrower'
The Just Stop Oil protesters are coming down from the bridge

Two men charged after Just Stop Oil protest shut Dartford crossing

A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been discovered.

Police searching for murder weapon used in shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, find gun in cemetery
School Lane

Man, 88, found dead at assisted living complex as woman, 53, arrested on suspicion of murder
Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime 'trying to blame everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'
This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

9 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

9 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile