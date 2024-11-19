Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight With Andrew Marr 19/11 | Watch again
19 November 2024, 19:27
Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/11 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Steve Reed - Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Stephanie Berkeley - Manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, who work closely with the National Farmers' Union
- Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats
- Bill Grimsey - Former CEO of Iceland, Wickes and Focus DIY - author of 'Sold Out - Who Killed the High Street'
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Sam Kiley - International Correspondent
- Sebastian Lai - Son of Jimmy Lai and leading the campaign to free his father
- Edward Luce - US national editor and columnist at the Financial Times
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.