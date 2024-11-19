Tonight With Andrew Marr 19/11 | Watch again

19 November 2024, 19:27

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/11 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Steve Reed - Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
  • Stephanie Berkeley - Manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, who work closely with the National Farmers' Union
  • Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats
  • Bill Grimsey - Former CEO of Iceland, Wickes and Focus DIY - author of 'Sold Out - Who Killed the High Street'
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Sam Kiley - International Correspondent
  • Sebastian Lai - Son of Jimmy Lai and leading the campaign to free his father
  • Edward Luce - US national editor and columnist at the Financial Times

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Farmers protesting in Westminster against a rise in inheritance tax

Minister says claim 70,000 farms to be stung by inheritance tax change is 'absolutely crazy misinformation'
Welcome to the Gemini era by Google

Google's AI chatbot Gemini tells user to 'please die' and 'you are a burden on society' in shock response
Some 100,000 pensioners are set to be pushed into poverty by the winter fuel allowance cut

Winter fuel payment cuts force 100,000 pensioners into poverty - but Starmer says OAPs 'better off under Labour'
"Predatory" former vicar Ifor Whittaker, 80, has be sentenced over child sex offences for the third time.

"Predatory" former vicar charged with child sex offences for third time

'The facts speak for themselves': Starmer hits out at Jeremy Clarkson following Westminster farming protests

'The facts speak for themselves': Starmer hits out at Jeremy Clarkson following Westminster farming protests
The farmers had travelled to the hotel close to the Excel Centre in east London where they were staying prior to the protests

Farming couple who drove 150 miles with baby to join Westminster protests left stranded after truck stolen from hotel
x

Police 'increasingly concerned' for boy, 16, last seen in freezing temperatures in grounds of castle on remote Scottish island
The Pink Floyd legend and his wife demolished the old Victorian structure and rebuilt it

Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmour tries to sell £10m mansion but admin error means he doesn't own it
Andrew Marr is questioning if the farmers' protest shows Labour's Budget is starting to unravel

'Do farmers' tax protests show Labour's Budget is starting to unravel?' asks Andrew Marr

LBC spoke to armed forces minister Luke Pollard at a training facility for Ukrainian troops

'We stand together': Ukraine & UK strong in face of Russia's nuclear threats, minister tells LBC

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

6 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

6 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile