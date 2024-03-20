Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/03 | Watch again
20 March 2024, 20:04
Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/03 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Hein de Haas - Director of the International Migration Institute and author of 'How Migration Really Works: A Factful Guide to the Most Divisive Issue in Politics.
- Sir John Hayes - Conservative MP for South Holland and The Deepings, and Chair of the Common Sense Group.
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
- Mike Godfrey - Cyber Security Expert.
- Dr Chiara Herzog - Lead researcher on the UCL study.
- Farmer who is taking part in Monday's protest.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/