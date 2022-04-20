Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

20 April 2022, 19:44

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Appearing on the show tonight were:

Fay Jones - Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire

Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy to the UK

Martina Navratilova - former professional tennis player who won 18 Grand Slam titles

Neil Kinnock - former leader of the Labour Party

