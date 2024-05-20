Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/05 | Watch again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sue Douglas - former Journalist for the Mail on Sunday who was one of the first to break the infected blood scandal story in the 1980s.

Richard Warwick - former pupil at Treloar's College, where more than 120 pupils were caught up in the infected blood scandal, resulting in around 93 deaths.

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.

Stephen Flynn - SNP Leader in Westminster.

Professor Francis A. Boyle - professor and lawyer who was the first to win a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

Maryam Namazie - Iranian born writer and campaigner who fled Iran with her family in 1980.

Marco Forgione - Director General at The Institute of Export and International Trade.

