Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch Again

20 July 2023, 20:57

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr | 20/07/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aiden Aslin - British national who was imprisoned and sentenced to death while fighting in Ukraine last year
  • James Ball - The Other Pandemic: How QAnon Contaminated the World
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's reporter
  • Tom Hollander - Actor who plays Boris Berezovsky in 'The Patriots' which depicts Putin's rise to power
  • Panikos Panayi - Professor of History known for his work on the history of food and immigration and Author of Fish and Chips: A Takeaway History
  • Simon Calder - Travel Correspondent for the Independent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

