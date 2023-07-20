Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr | 20/07/23

By Georgina Greer

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Aiden Aslin - British national who was imprisoned and sentenced to death while fighting in Ukraine last year

James Ball - The Other Pandemic: How QAnon Contaminated the World

Charlotte Lynch - LBC's reporter

Tom Hollander - Actor who plays Boris Berezovsky in 'The Patriots' which depicts Putin's rise to power

Panikos Panayi - Professor of History known for his work on the history of food and immigration and Author of Fish and Chips: A Takeaway History

Simon Calder - Travel Correspondent for the Independent

