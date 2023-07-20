Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
20 July 2023, 20:57
Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr | 20/07/23
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Aiden Aslin - British national who was imprisoned and sentenced to death while fighting in Ukraine last year
- James Ball - The Other Pandemic: How QAnon Contaminated the World
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's reporter
- Tom Hollander - Actor who plays Boris Berezovsky in 'The Patriots' which depicts Putin's rise to power
- Panikos Panayi - Professor of History known for his work on the history of food and immigration and Author of Fish and Chips: A Takeaway History
- Simon Calder - Travel Correspondent for the Independent
