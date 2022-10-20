Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/10 | Watch again

20 October 2022, 19:34

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

On the day of Liz Truss' resignation Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Keir Starmer - Leader of the Labour Party
  • David Davis - Conservative MP for Haltemprice & Howden and former Brexit Secretary
  • Andrew Neil - Journalist, Broadcaster, Chairman of The Spectator and Former Editor of the Sunday Times
  • Robert Halfon is Conservative MP for Harlow and Chair of the Education Select Committee
  • Lord (Jeffrey) Archer - Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party
  • Lord Michael Howard is a Conservative Peer and former Leader of the Conservative Party (2003-05)
  • Rachel Wearmouth - Deputy Political Editor of the New Statesman
  • Dan Hodges - Commentator for The Mail on Sunday

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

