Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/12 | Watch Again

20 December 2022, 19:29

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Siva Anandaciva - Chief Policy Analyst at the Kings Fund
  • Philip Dunne - Conservative MP for Ludlow
  • Tim Cooksley - President of the Society for Acute Medicine
  • Sir Lindsay Hoyle - Speaker of the House of Commons and Independent MP for Chorley
  • Dave Davies - Founding member and lead guitarist of The Kinks
  • Barry Ashworth - Frontman of the Dub Pistols who made music and toured with Terry Hall
  • Polly Toynbee - Columnist for The Guardian
  • Christopher Hope - Associate Editor (for Politics) at the Daily Telegraph
  • Stephen Bush - Columnist and Associate Editor at the Financial Times

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The government needs to act now to save the NHS or risk being kicked out in the next election

