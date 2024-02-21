Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/02 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Bim Afolami - Economic Secretary to the Treasury & Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden

Dr Husam Zomlot - Palestinian Ambassador to the UKTECH: MILLBANK

Natasha Clark - LBC Political EditorTECH: MILLBANK

Ben Bradshaw - Labour MP for Exeter and former Middle East Minister

John Nicolson - SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire - who speaks for the party on digital, culture, media and sport

Admiral Lord West - Former Security Minister, Former Chief of Defence Intelligence and First Sea Lord

Mark Samuels - Chief Executive of the British Generic Manufacturers Association (BGMA) - who released this research

Guillermo Sanchez - Leader of the Toledo Column, from Toledo, farmer

Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter

