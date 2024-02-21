Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/02 | Watch Again

21 February 2024, 20:12

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Bim Afolami - Economic Secretary to the Treasury & Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden
  • Dr Husam Zomlot - Palestinian Ambassador to the UKTECH: MILLBANK
  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political EditorTECH: MILLBANK
  • Ben Bradshaw - Labour MP for Exeter and former Middle East Minister
  • John Nicolson - SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire - who speaks for the party on digital, culture, media and sport
  • Admiral Lord West - Former Security Minister, Former Chief of Defence Intelligence and First Sea Lord
  • Mark Samuels - Chief Executive of the British Generic Manufacturers Association (BGMA) - who released this research
  • Guillermo Sanchez - Leader of the Toledo Column, from Toledo, farmer
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

