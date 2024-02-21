Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
21 February 2024
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Bim Afolami - Economic Secretary to the Treasury & Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden
- Dr Husam Zomlot - Palestinian Ambassador to the UK
- Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor
- Ben Bradshaw - Labour MP for Exeter and former Middle East Minister
- John Nicolson - SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire - who speaks for the party on digital, culture, media and sport
- Admiral Lord West - Former Security Minister, Former Chief of Defence Intelligence and First Sea Lord
- Mark Samuels - Chief Executive of the British Generic Manufacturers Association (BGMA) - who released this research
- Guillermo Sanchez - Leader of the Toledo Column, from Toledo, farmer
- Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
