Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

21 March 2024, 19:45

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 21/03/24

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Angela Madden - Chair of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI).
  • Sir Stephen Timms - Chair of the Work and Pensions Select Committee, former Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP for East Ham.
  • Baroness Ros Altmann - Conservative peer and Former Pensions Minister.
  • Professor David Coleman - Emeritus Professor of Demography at the University of Oxford.
  • Charlie Bentley-Astor - Freelance Writer and student at the University of Cambridge.
  • Lord Chris Patten - Former Chair of the Conservative Party and European Commissioner for External Relations.
  • Lizzy Buchan - Deputy Political Editor at The Mirror.
  • Dominic Penna - Political Correspondent The Telegraph.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

