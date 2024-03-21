Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03
21 March 2024, 19:45
Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 21/03/24
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Angela Madden - Chair of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI).
- Sir Stephen Timms - Chair of the Work and Pensions Select Committee, former Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP for East Ham.
- Baroness Ros Altmann - Conservative peer and Former Pensions Minister.
- Professor David Coleman - Emeritus Professor of Demography at the University of Oxford.
- Charlie Bentley-Astor - Freelance Writer and student at the University of Cambridge.
- Lord Chris Patten - Former Chair of the Conservative Party and European Commissioner for External Relations.
- Lizzy Buchan - Deputy Political Editor at The Mirror.
- Dominic Penna - Political Correspondent The Telegraph.
