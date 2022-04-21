Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again
21 April 2022, 20:37
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Appearing on the show tonight were:
David Lidington - Chair of RUSI and former Deputy Prime Ministerice
Ian Blackford - SNP Westminster Group Leader
Anne Genetet - French MP for La Republique en Marche serving as a amember of the French National Assembly since the 2017 elections, representing the Eleventh constituency for French residents overseas
Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator
Pippa Crerar - Political Editor at the Daily Mirror
