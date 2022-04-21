Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

21 April 2022, 20:37

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Appearing on the show tonight were:

David Lidington - Chair of RUSI and former Deputy Prime Ministerice

Ian Blackford - SNP Westminster Group Leader

Anne Genetet - French MP for La Republique en Marche serving as a amember of the French National Assembly since the 2017 elections, representing the Eleventh constituency for French residents overseas

Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator

Pippa Crerar - Political Editor at the Daily Mirror

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Researches at the University of Cambridge have been able to identify 72 mutational signatures which could cause cancer.

Cancer breakthrough as ‘mindblowing’ gene discovery brings hope of better treatment
depp

'Let's drown her before we burn her': Court hears shocking Johnny Depp texts about Amber Heard
blackford

Boris Johnson won't remain Prime Minister 'for too much longer', says Ian Blackford
Pleas for Mr Pinner to return have been issued

Exclusive: 'Free my British friend who fought for Ukraine's freedom', Truss told
The video appears to show Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a passenger onboard a plane.

Mike Tyson filmed repeatedly punching 'overly excited' passenger on plane
khan

Amir Khan says he 'doesn't feel safe in London' and slams Mayor after £72k watch mugging
Harry Maguire was the victim of a bomb threat

Police swoop on Man Utd captain Harry Maguire's home after bomb threat
Boris Johnson pictured in India, as MPs backed a probe into whether the PM misled Parliament over

Boris 'in peril' after MPs back fresh Partygate inquiry over whether he misled Parliament
Andrew Marr says the Tories were conspicuous by their absence in the Commons during a crucial vote

Tories were conspicuous by their absence during Partygate vote, says Andrew Marr
Tonight With Andrew Marr is now available as a podcast on Global Player

Tonight With Andrew Marr Podcast: Episodes, how to listen and special guests

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile