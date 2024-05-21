Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/05 | Watch again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji - Fourth President of the ICC

Alicia Kearns - Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton

Andrew Davies - Passenger who was on the Singapore Airlines flight

Josh Cahill - Aviation Journalist and YouTuber

Robin Simcox - Commissioner for Countering Extremism in England and Wales

Diana Johnson - Labour MP for Kingston upon Hill North - who chairs the Home Affairs Select Committee and the All Party Parliamentary Group on Haemophilia and Contaminated Blood

Alice Loxton - Historian, broadcaster and author

Professor Jack Stilgoe - Science and Technology at UCL, Founder of Driverless Futures who has been working with the government advising on driverless cars



