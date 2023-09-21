Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/09 | Watch Again

21 September 2023, 22:10

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr | 21/09/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Andrew Bailey - Governor of the Bank of England
  • Jeremy Hunt - Chancellor of the Exchequer
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • James Heale - Daily Editor of The Spectator and co-author of 'Out of the Blue: The Inside Story of the Unexpected and Rapid Fall of Liz Truss'
  • John Rentoul - Chief Political Commentator at The Independent

Latest News

See more Latest News

The bizarre new trend is going around TikTok

Large number of men think about the Roman Empire 'everyday', bizarre new trends finds

Cloud starred in HBO series Euphoria

Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed

Jeremy Hunt has warned Keir Starmer's EU stance could 'unpick Brexit' and worry Leave voters

Jeremy Hunt warns Keir Starmer's EU stance could 'unpick Brexit' and worry Leave voters

54 year-old Teresa Hanson attacked Paul Hanson in the kitchen of their home in West Cowic

Hairdresser murdered husband with kitchen knife while making post-Christmas dinner after he told her he ‘didn’t want tea’
Andrew Bailey told LBC he expects inflation will drop again this year.

‘Another noticeable drop’ in inflation likely this year, says Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey
XL Bullies will not be allowed at the XL Bully mass walk

Organisers of XL Bully walk back down after huge backlash - and tell people to leave their dogs at home
Rumble issued a reply to Dame Caroline on X.

‘Free speech’ platform Rumble hits back at MP’s ‘disturbing’ letter over Russell Brand in demonetisation row
Sophie Turner is suing her ex Joe Jonas to try and have their children brought to the UK

Sophie Turner sues ex husband Joe Jonas to try and have their two children moved to England
Jeremy Hunt was speaking to Andrew Marr

Tax cuts are "virtually impossible" Chancellor tells LBC despite interest rates being held at 5.25%
The Bank of England kept interest rates at 5.25%

'We are finally starting to win this battle': Chancellor says the 'plan is working' as interest rate stays at 5.25%

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

21 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile