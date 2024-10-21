Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/10 | Watch Again

21 October 2024, 19:19

Tonight With Andrew Marr 21/10 | Watch again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Bell Ribeiro-Addy - Labour MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill, who is calling on the Prime Minister to open reparation negotiations at the Commonwealth Summit
  • Alan Lester - Professor of Historical Geography at the University of Sussex and editor of 'The Truth About Empire: Real Histories of British Colonialism'
  • Karin Smyth - Health Minister and Labour MP for Bristol South
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
  • Fraser Knight - LBC Reporter
  • Nadhim Zahawi - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Education Secretary, and author of the memoir The Boy from Baghdad: My Journey from Waziriyah to Westminster
  • Mitchell Reiss - American diplomat who has worked for five US administrations including at the White House and State Department
  • Polina Ivanova - Financial Times Correspondent covering Russia, Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia in Moldova
  • Dal Babu - Former Chief Superintendent in the Metropolitan Police

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Girl kidnapped from outside Harrods before being drugged and sexually assaulted, court hears
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Bristol

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in late teens in Bristol

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Anita Rose

Man, 55, arrested on suspicion of murder of Suffolk dog walker Anita Rose

c

'Devastated' family of Chris Kaba say they will 'continue fighting' after Met marksman cleared of murder
Harry Charlton (left) has been jailed

Speeding drug driver who killed 16-year-old moped rider after running red light jailed

Paul Andrews, who was known by his stage name Di'Anno, passed away at his home in Salisbury

Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno dies aged 66 at Wiltshire home

Chris Kaba was shot dead by police in London in 2022

Police bodycam video shows moment Met marksman shoots dead Chris Kaba - as officer is cleared of murder
The OAP’s body was eventually found near a weir in the area on Sunday

Rower, 68, who died after boat capsized in River Thames named and pictured as family pays tribute
Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops on Wednesday by a tank shell

Moment Hamas leader heads to underground bunker ahead of October 7 attacks as wife clutches '£25k handbag'
NHS Change suggestions portal hijacked by online pranksters moments after going live

NHS Change suggestions portal hijacked by online pranksters moments after going live

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

5 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

5 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile