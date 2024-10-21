Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
21 October 2024, 19:19
Tonight With Andrew Marr 21/10 | Watch again
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy - Labour MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill, who is calling on the Prime Minister to open reparation negotiations at the Commonwealth Summit
- Alan Lester - Professor of Historical Geography at the University of Sussex and editor of 'The Truth About Empire: Real Histories of British Colonialism'
- Karin Smyth - Health Minister and Labour MP for Bristol South
- Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
- Fraser Knight - LBC Reporter
- Nadhim Zahawi - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Education Secretary, and author of the memoir The Boy from Baghdad: My Journey from Waziriyah to Westminster
- Mitchell Reiss - American diplomat who has worked for five US administrations including at the White House and State Department
- Polina Ivanova - Financial Times Correspondent covering Russia, Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia in Moldova
- Dal Babu - Former Chief Superintendent in the Metropolitan Police
