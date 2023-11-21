Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/11 | Watch again

21 November 2023, 19:33

Watch again 21/11: Tonight with Andrew Marr

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Blunkett - Labour Peer and Former Home Secretary (2001-2004), and Former Education Secretary (1997-2001).
  • Dr Richard Haas - President Emeritus at the Council for Foreign Relations and Senior Counsellor at Centerview Partners.
  • Adva Adar - Granddaughter of hostage taken by Hamas on October the 7th, Yafa Adar (grandmother, 85).
  • Tomos Davies - LBC Reporter on the scene.
  • Dan Snow - Historian, TV Presenter and Creative Director of the channel History Hit.
  • Ridley Scott has publicly criticised Dan Snow after he highlighted historical inaccuracies in the film.
  • Estelle Paranque - Historian, Author and Assistant Professor.

