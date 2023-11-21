Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/11 | Watch again
21 November 2023, 19:33
Watch again 21/11: Tonight with Andrew Marr
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lord Blunkett - Labour Peer and Former Home Secretary (2001-2004), and Former Education Secretary (1997-2001).
- Dr Richard Haas - President Emeritus at the Council for Foreign Relations and Senior Counsellor at Centerview Partners.
- Adva Adar - Granddaughter of hostage taken by Hamas on October the 7th, Yafa Adar (grandmother, 85).
- Tomos Davies - LBC Reporter on the scene.
- Dan Snow - Historian, TV Presenter and Creative Director of the channel History Hit.
- Ridley Scott has publicly criticised Dan Snow after he highlighted historical inaccuracies in the film.
- Estelle Paranque - Historian, Author and Assistant Professor.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/