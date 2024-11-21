Tonight With Andrew Marr 21/11 | Watch again

21 November 2024, 21:54

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr |21/11/24

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent.
  • Grant Shapps - Former Defence Secretary.
  • Arseniy Yatsenyuk - Former Prime Minister of Ukraine and Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum.
  • Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Correspondent.
  • Tom Dannenbaum - Associate Professor of International Law at the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy, specialising in international criminal law and law of armed conflict.
  • Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
  • Miranda Green - Columnist and Deputy Opinion Editor at the Financial Times.
  • Freddy Gray Deputy editor of the Spectator magazine and the primary editor of its US edition.
  • Dan Bloom - Deputy Editor of Politico's London Playbook.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

