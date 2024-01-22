Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/01 | Watch again

22 January 2024, 19:56

Watch again 22/01: Tonight with Andrew Marr

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Noga Tarnopolsky - Freelance Journalist based in Jerusalem.
  • Mark Regev - Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also served as the country's ambassador to the UK (2016-20).
  • Professor Sir Michael Marmot - Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and former advisor to the Director General of the World Health organisation.
  • Steve Norris - Former Conservative Party MP and London Mayoral Candidate, 2000 and 2004.
  • Ed Conway - Sky News Economics Editor and author of 'Material World: The Six Raw Materials That Shape the Modern World'.
  • Lucy Kellaway OBE - Former Associate Editor at The Financial Times who left her post to be a secondary school teacher and Co-Founded the charity 'Now Teach', she now teaches in a state sixth form in the northeast.
  • David Torrance - Author of 'The Wild Men: The Remarkable Story of Britain's First Labour Government'.
  • Jonathan Freedland - Guardian Columnist and presenter of the Guardian Podcast, Politics Weekly America.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

