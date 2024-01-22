Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/01 | Watch again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Noga Tarnopolsky - Freelance Journalist based in Jerusalem.

Mark Regev - Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also served as the country's ambassador to the UK (2016-20).

Professor Sir Michael Marmot - Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and former advisor to the Director General of the World Health organisation.

Steve Norris - Former Conservative Party MP and London Mayoral Candidate, 2000 and 2004.

Ed Conway - Sky News Economics Editor and author of 'Material World: The Six Raw Materials That Shape the Modern World'.

Lucy Kellaway OBE - Former Associate Editor at The Financial Times who left her post to be a secondary school teacher and Co-Founded the charity 'Now Teach', she now teaches in a state sixth form in the northeast.

David Torrance - Author of 'The Wild Men: The Remarkable Story of Britain's First Labour Government'.

Jonathan Freedland - Guardian Columnist and presenter of the Guardian Podcast, Politics Weekly America.

