Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/02 | Watch Again

22 February 2024, 19:48

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 22.02.2024

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Mark Francois - Conservative MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, who was close friends with murdered MP Sir David Amess
  • Nick Thomas-Symonds - Shadow Minister without Portfolio & Labour MP for Torfaen
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Michelle Griffith-Robinson - Former Olympian and Menopause Campaigner
  • Lewis Goodall - LBC presenter, Fridays from 6pm and presenter of the News Agents podcast
  • Gabriel Gatehouse - Creator and Presenter of The Coming Storm Podcast
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Jenni Russell - Columnist for The Times
  • Jim Pickard - Deputy Political Editor of The Financial Times

