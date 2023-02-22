Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/02 | Watch Again

22 February 2023, 19:55

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Andrey Kelin - Russian Ambassador to the UK
  • Sir John Sawers – former Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service and former Permanent Representative of the UK to the United Nations
  • Lizzy Burden - UK Correspondent at Bloomberg TV, who's co-authored a piece today looking into the potential economic benefits of striking a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Henry Riley - LBC's Reporter
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • Sir Craig Oliver - Host of the 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom' podcast and Former Director of Politics and Communications at No.10 while David Cameron was Prime Minister
  • Tom Baldwin - Author, political strategist and former Director of Communications for the Labour Party (under Ed Miliband 2010-2015)

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

