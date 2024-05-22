Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/05 | Watch again

22 May 2024, 19:18

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 22/05

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor
  • Gareth Davies - Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury
  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North
  • Sir Craig Oliver - Former Director of Politics and Communications in Downing Street under Prime Minister David Cameron (2011-16) and host of the podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom' on Global Player
  • Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator
  • Lee Cain - Founder of Charlesbye Strategy, which produced this report, and former Downing Street Director of Communications (2019-2020)
  • Tobias Ellwood - Conservative MP for Bournemouth East
  • Kelly Beaver - Chief Executive of IpsosUK
  • Freddie Hayward - Political Correspondent at the New Statesman
  • Michael Crick - Political Journalist and Author

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

