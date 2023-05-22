Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/05 | Watch Again

22 May 2023, 21:17

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/05 | Watch Again

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North
  • Mairead McGuinness - European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Srvices and the Capital Markets Union
  • Yemi Soile - Founder and head coordinator of the Nigerian Student's Union UK
    Jimmy Rushton - Kyiv based independent foreign policy and security analyst
  • Ilya Ponomarev - Political Leader of the Freedom of Russia Legion, who is a former Duma member and went into exile in Ukraine in 2016
  • Dan Snow - Historian, TV Presenter and Creative Director of the channel History Hit

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Junior doctors in England have announced a fresh 72-hour walkout in June after talks between the British Medical Association (BMA) and ministers broke down.

Junior doctors announce fresh three-day strike in June as union calls for 'credible' pay offer
Buckingham Palace has rejected the request.

Buckingham Palace rejects calls to return Ethiopian Prince’s 19th century remains to descendants
The actor starred in starred in a succession of action films including Marvel's Thor series.

Thor and Punisher star Ray Stevenson dies aged 58 weeks before new Star Wars spin-off airs

Ilya Ponomarev spoke to Andrew Marr as footage emerged of a clash in the Belgorod region

Russian resistance leader warns Putin as militia raids over border: 'This war ends in Moscow'
Britain is predicted to be hotter than Morocco this week, with temperatures set to rise as high as 25C as a heatwave sweeps the country.

Mini-heatwave incoming as Britain predicted to be hotter than Morocco this week with temperatures as high as 25C
Andrew Marr has said Labour must deliver on its promises to get the NHS "back on its feet", but questions how the vast reforms the party is planning will be funded.

Andrew Marr: Labour are making big promises on the NHS - but failure to deliver will see trust decline ever further
Council workers in Cornwall will get lessons in switching off the lights

Council staff to get training on turning the lights off after work as office 'lit up like a Christmas tree' at night
Suella Braverman has repeatedly evaded specific questions about her alleged attempt to have civil servants arrange a private speeding course

Suella Braverman repeatedly dodges questions over 'attempt to get civil servants to arrange private speeding course'
Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 22/05 | Watch Again

Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile