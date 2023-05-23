Ben Kentish 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/05 | Watch Again
23 May 2023, 19:28
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lizzie Dearden - Home Affairs Editor at The Independent
- Lord Gus O'Donnell - Former Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service (2005-2011), and Permanent Secretary to the Treasury
- Dr Eric Schmidt - Founding Chair of the Special Competitive Studies Project, a non-profit organisation who aim is to strengthen America’s long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence and other tech
- John McDonnell - Former Shadow Chancellor and Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington
- Henry Zeffman - Political Correspondent at The Times
- Dame Prue Leith - Restranteur, Host of the Great Bake Off, and advocate for assisted dying
