Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/05 | Watch Again

23 May 2023, 19:28

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lizzie Dearden - Home Affairs Editor at The Independent
  • Lord Gus O'Donnell - Former Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service (2005-2011), and Permanent Secretary to the Treasury
  • Dr Eric Schmidt - Founding Chair of the Special Competitive Studies Project, a non-profit organisation who aim is to strengthen America’s long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence and other tech
  • John McDonnell - Former Shadow Chancellor and Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington
  • Henry Zeffman - Political Correspondent at The Times
  • Dame Prue Leith - Restranteur, Host of the Great Bake Off, and advocate for assisted dying

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A riot broke out in Cardiff after Harvey Evans (L) and Kyrees Sullivan (R) died in a collision on Monday tonight

Police force refers itself to watchdog as footage shows police van following bike before fatal Cardiff crash
Boris Johnson has been referred to police

Boris referred to police by Cabinet Office after 'diary reveals visits by friends to Chequers' under lockdown rules
Rolf Harris's death certificate has been revealed

Disgraced star Rolf Harris died of neck cancer and 'frailty of old age' and was due to be cremated, death certificate reveals
International students are to be banned from bringing their family to the UK in new bid to curb migration.

Overseas students banned from bringing family to UK as they ‘make limited contribution to the economy’
The Bank of England has claimed it has "very big lessons" to learn after it vastly underestimated inflation forecasts, instead pointing the finger of financial blame at the weather.

Stormy forecast: Bank of England has 'very big' lessons to learn as it blames the weather for underestimating inflation
Harris's final days were spent in the dark and struggling to speak

Rolf Harris's final days: Living in the dark, unable to speak and shooed away from a primary school
Nikki Allan was brutally murdered in 1992

Killer David Boyd jailed for at least 29 years after murder of seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992
Masses of protesters stormed Shell's shareholder meeting in London today.

‘Go to hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more’: Eco-activists storm Shell annual shareholder meeting
Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile