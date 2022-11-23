Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11- Watch again
23 November 2022, 21:29
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Lord (Andrew) Lansley - Former Health Secretary (2010-12) and former Leader of the House of Commons (2012-14)
Professor Pat Price - Academic clinical oncologist at Imperial College London, and founder of the ‘Catch Up with Cancer’ campaign
Angus Robertson - MSP for Edinburgh Central and Cabinet Secretary for Culture and External Affairs
Simon Clarke - Former Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (2022), and former Chief Secretary to the Treasury (2021-22), and Conservative MP for Middlesborough South and East Cleveland
Harry Cole - Political Editor of The Sun and co-author of 'Out of the Blue: The inside story of the unexpected rise and rapid fall of Liz Truss'
James Heale - Daily Editor of The Spectator and co-author of 'Out of the Blue: The inside story of the unexpected rise and rapid fall of Liz Truss
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/