Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11- Watch again

23 November 2022, 21:29

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lord (Andrew) Lansley - Former Health Secretary (2010-12) and former Leader of the House of Commons (2012-14)

Professor Pat Price - Academic clinical oncologist at Imperial College London, and founder of the ‘Catch Up with Cancer’ campaign

Angus Robertson - MSP for Edinburgh Central and Cabinet Secretary for Culture and External Affairs

Simon Clarke - Former Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (2022), and former Chief Secretary to the Treasury (2021-22), and Conservative MP for Middlesborough South and East Cleveland

Harry Cole - Political Editor of The Sun and co-author of 'Out of the Blue: The inside story of the unexpected rise and rapid fall of Liz Truss'

James Heale - Daily Editor of The Spectator and co-author of 'Out of the Blue: The inside story of the unexpected rise and rapid fall of Liz Truss

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

