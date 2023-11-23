Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11 | Watch again

23 November 2023, 19:33

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch Again 23/11

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Yvette Cooper - Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford
  • Miriam Cates - Conservative MP for Penistone and Stockbridge
  • Sir Alex Younger - Former Chief 'C' of the Secret Intelligence Service (2014-2020)
  • Rami Elhanan - Israeli Peace Activist and Co-Director of Parent's Circle, a joint Israeli-Palestinian organisation who have lost children to the conflict
  • Bassam Aramin - Palestinian Peace Campaigner and Co-Director of Parent's Circle, a joint Israeli-Palestinian organisation who have lost children to the conflict
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC reporter
  • Fraser Nelson - Editor of The Spectator
  • Rachel Cunliffe - Associate Political Editor at The New Statesman

