Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/05 | Watch Again
24 May 2023, 20:02
24/05 ANDREW MARR
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Victoria Atkins - Financial Secretary to the Treasury
- Pat McFdden - Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
- Sunder Katwala - Director of British Future and author of How to be a Patriot
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's reporter
- Frank Luntz - US pollster who has advised Boris Johnson and George W. Bush
- Jess McDonald - Author of 'No Comment: What I Wish I'd Known About Becoming a Detev
- Sir Philip Rutnam - Chairman of the National Churches Trust and former Permanent Secretary at the Home Office (2017-20)
