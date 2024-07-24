Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/07 | Watch again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Editor

Apsana Begum - Suspended Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse

Sir Graham Brady - Former Chairman of the 1922 Committee

Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winning author of new book 'Autocracy Inc.'

Paula Radcliffe - Former British long distance runner who represented Great Britain at four consecutive Olympic games

Kateryna Ischenko - Ukrainian mother who fled with her family to the UK, forcing her daughter to stop her professional gymnastics career

